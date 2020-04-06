Let us win this war on COVID-19: Modi sets 5 tasks for BJP workers on party’s foundation day

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed party workers on the occasion of the BJP's 40th foundation day.

In his address, he urged all the party workers to go all out and ensure that this war against the coronavirus is won. He said that India is one of those few countries which understood the problem early. The Centre has worked with all state governments to ensure that this battle is not lost. India has been proactive in this fight, the PM also said.

Modi lauded the people of India in standing united in this fight. The Indian people have shown a great deal of maturity during this lockdown. No one imagined that such a big country could enforce a lockdown. I have only the people to thank for it, he also said.

Modi said that this is a long battle and we cannot afford to get tired. We cannot afford to be defeated and we have to win this battle at any cost, the PM also said.

He said that during these tough times, there is a huge responsibility on the BJP workers. Your responsibility has only increased now. Every BJP worker must ensure that the poor are fed. Food should reach these people and no poor should go hungry, the PM said.

He said when the workers go to help anyone, they should ensure their mouth and nose is covered. You do not need a mask. You can use a cloth at home. This is important as it is important for us to fight the virus, he also said. Let us make face covers at home and even give it to our relatives, he said.

The PM also told the BJP workers to initiate a programme whereby those helping in the fight against this virus are thanked. Health workers, police, bank staff, post office employees and those supplying essential commodities need to be thanked. Prepare thank you letters for these persons and give it to them, the PM told the BJP workers.

He also said that the government had come out with the ArogyaSetu application. Publicise the app and each BJP worker must ensure that the app is installed on at least 40 mobiles. He also urged them to help people set up the app.

Modi further said that this is nothing short of a war. This is a war on humanity. People are contributing to the PM Cares Fund. However it has to be much more. Each party worker must contribute, he said. Each party worker must ensure that 40 persons also contribute towards this fund, the PM also said.

Modi said that social distancing and enforcing the lockdown is extremely important. We have to win this war against coronavirus at any cost, he also added.