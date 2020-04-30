Let us not squander away the gains: Next few days crucial to lifting lockdown restrictions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: The new guidelines to fight coronavirus will come into effect from May 4 onwards, when the nation wide lockdown comes to an end. The Centre has hinted that there would be several relaxations, but also indicated that restrictions would continue in the hotspot zones.

New guidelines to fight COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come, the Home Ministry has said.

Graded lockdown to replace national lockdown post May 3

MHA held a comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation. There've been tremendous gains and improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now.

To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May.

This was stated a few hours after the Centre relaxed the norms for the movement of migrants, students and students stuck in other states due to the lockdown. The MHA said that migrants, students, tourists, pilgrims and other persons stranded due to the lockdown in other states should be allowed to move. The MHA also issued a new protocol on how this should be done.

Lockdown post May 3: 11 states want it extended

Over the next couple of days, it would become clear as to what will be relaxed. There is unlikely to be any relaxation on train and air travel immediately. Educational institutions and religious places will remain shut for a longer time, an MHA official told OneIndia.

Relaxations will be given, but in a graded manner. We will keep reviewing the situation from time to time and then offer relaxations. The economy has to be revived, but we should also ensure that there is no new wave of the coronavirus said, the official also said.