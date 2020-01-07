Let us make new beginning: JNU VC amid outrage over attack

New Delhi, Jan 07: Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar on Tuesday termed the horrific mob attack on students and teachers of Delhi's JNU as "unfortunate and painful".

"Our heart goes out to all the injured students. The incident that took place on January 5 (Sunday) is very unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve to any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University," he said.

"Let us put all the past behind and make a new start. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is secure place and I have urged all students to come back to campus," the VC said.

Kumar's statement comes amid an outcry for his registration as students say the VC didn't take appropriate action to protect the students and faculty while an armed mob continued its rampage for three hours.

Kumar's tenure has been a controversial one right from the 2016 sedition row, to the November incident where HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' got stuck for a few hours during the JNU convocation, to the ongoing row over increased hostel fees.

At least 50 masked individuals entered the JNU campus carrying rods, sticks and went on a three-hour rampage that left several, including teachers and Aishe Ghosh, the President of the students union injured.