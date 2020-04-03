Let us fight and kill fake news says PM Narendra Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message to the nation touched upon the topic of fake news that is spreading faster than the pandemic.

We must make people aware, he said. We need to fight the fake news relating to the coronavirus that is being spread, Modi also said. Let us kill fake news, the Prime Minister also said.

We must think of the poor and educate them. There is a need to send out correct information, Modi also said.

You are not alone in this fight against coronavirus, says Modi

Modi also said that on April 5, Sunday, all Indians should turn off the lights at their homes at 9 pm for 9 minutes. Light a candle, Diya, flash a torch at this time. Stay indoors, do not come out on the streets. Social distancing is important, the PM also emphasised. He further said that people should remain on their balconies or stand near the door at this time.

This is the time we need to tell each other that we are not alone, the PM also said. Stand or sit alone for sometime and think about the people of the country. This exercise will help us fight the problem. Our spirit is greater than any force in the world, Modi also said. Let us fight and defeat coronavirus, the PM further added.