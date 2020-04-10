Let us analyse and find origins of coronavirus: US tells UN Security Council

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: The United States sought for a science based data collection and analysis of the origins of the coronavirus.

Ambassador Kelly Kraft told the United Nations Security Council that he could not stress enough hw important these methods are. The UNSC had its first closed door meeting to discuss the outbreak of the pandemic. The point made by Kraft echoed what US President Donald Trump has said on the virus while labelling the virus as as the Chinese virus. The Trump administration has often underscored its origin in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Trump and his administration also said that Beijing should have acted faster to warn the world.

The discussion on the pandemic which was blocked by China all of March was taken up after 10 non-permanent members led by Dominican Republic forced the UN Secretary General to deliberate on the issue.

Kraft said that the United States reiterates the need for complete transparency and the timely sharing of public health data and information within the international community.

The most effective way to combat this pandemic is through adequate science based data collection and the analysis of the origins, characteristics and spread of the virus, she also said.

On the other hand, China's Ambassador Zhang Jun told the UNSC to reject any acts of stigmatisation and politicisation. UN Security General Antonio Guterres in his brief to the council described the pandemic as the gravest test since the UN was formed.

It is the gravest threat since the organisation was formed 75 years ago. This is the fight for a generation, he also said.

The discussion was taken up after China demitted the Presidency of the UN Security Council last week. It may be recalled that Estonia had attempted to have a discussion on the pandemic, but was blocked by China, Russia and South Africa. It was argued that this was not a peace and security issue and hence could not be part of the UNSC's mandate.

On Friday, UNSC President Dominican Republic demanded for the informal consultation arguing coronavirus impacts peace and security. The demand was backed by Indonesia, Germany, Vietnam, Belgium, Estonia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Niger, Tunisia and South Africa.