  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Let us analyse and find origins of coronavirus: US tells UN Security Council

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 10: The United States sought for a science based data collection and analysis of the origins of the coronavirus.

    Let us analyse and find origins of coronavirus: US tells UN SecurityCouncil

    Ambassador Kelly Kraft told the United Nations Security Council that he could not stress enough hw important these methods are. The UNSC had its first closed door meeting to discuss the outbreak of the pandemic. The point made by Kraft echoed what US President Donald Trump has said on the virus while labelling the virus as as the Chinese virus. The Trump administration has often underscored its origin in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

    Fake News Buster

    Trump and his administration also said that Beijing should have acted faster to warn the world.

    The discussion on the pandemic which was blocked by China all of March was taken up after 10 non-permanent members led by Dominican Republic forced the UN Secretary General to deliberate on the issue.

    Kraft said that the United States reiterates the need for complete transparency and the timely sharing of public health data and information within the international community.

    The most effective way to combat this pandemic is through adequate science based data collection and the analysis of the origins, characteristics and spread of the virus, she also said.

    On the other hand, China's Ambassador Zhang Jun told the UNSC to reject any acts of stigmatisation and politicisation. UN Security General Antonio Guterres in his brief to the council described the pandemic as the gravest test since the UN was formed.

    It is the gravest threat since the organisation was formed 75 years ago. This is the fight for a generation, he also said.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    The discussion was taken up after China demitted the Presidency of the UN Security Council last week. It may be recalled that Estonia had attempted to have a discussion on the pandemic, but was blocked by China, Russia and South Africa. It was argued that this was not a peace and security issue and hence could not be part of the UNSC's mandate.

    On Friday, UNSC President Dominican Republic demanded for the informal consultation arguing coronavirus impacts peace and security. The demand was backed by Indonesia, Germany, Vietnam, Belgium, Estonia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Niger, Tunisia and South Africa.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus unsc united states

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X