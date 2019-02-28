Arun Jaitley slams Opposition, asks them to introspect; Congress responds

New Delhi, Feb 28: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday slammed the Opposition parties for accusing the government of politicising anti-terror activities and appealed them to introspect to their statement. He also advised the Opposition to "let the country speak in one voice" amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama attack.

Twenty-one Opposition parties after their meeting earlier in the day attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and expressed "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation of sacrifices" made by armed forces.

Taking to twitter, Jaitley tweeted,''The whole nation has spoken in one voice. Why, then is India's opposition alleging that the Government is politicising our Anti-Terror Operations."

He also appealed to the Opposition: "Let the country speak in one voice". Please introspect - "Your ill advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case."

The Cross Border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality. The Balakot Operation was India's Anti- Terror pre-emptive strike to defend its Sovereignty, he added.

The 21 Opposition parties, after the meeting, issued a statement lauding the Indian Air Force's airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Pakistan.

Countering Jaitley, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Mr. Jaitley, It's BJP & its leadership who require real introspection. Entire opposition stood as one backing the armed forces & the Govt. Still, Amit Shah & entire BJP resorted to credit seeking for the sacrifice of our martyrs & indulged in blaming the Congress provocatively."