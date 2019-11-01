  • search
    Let me CM till BJP-Sena find one, Maharashtra farmer says

    Mumbai, Nov 01: A farmer from Maharashtra has a unique solution until the BJP and Shiv Sena sort out their differences.

    A farmer from Beed has written to the district collector that until the BJP and Shiv Sena decide on who would be the CM, he should be made the Chief Minister of the state.

    The natural calamities have hampered ready to harvest crops in the state. The farmers are in distress and when the farmer is suffering, the Shiv Sena and BJP are unable to come to an agreement on who should be CM.

    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Hence until the issue is resolved, I should hold the post of CM, the farmer, Srikant Vishnu Gadale said. He said he would solve the problem of the farmers and give them justice. He also said that he would protest through democratic means, if the issue relating to farmers is not addressed.

    Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
