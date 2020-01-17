  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Let Hyperloop be implemented abroad first: Maharashtra govt

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 17: Maharashtra government on Friday hinted that the proposed Mumbai-Pune ultrafast hyperloop transport system, a futuristic transport system is unlikely to take off in the city as undertaking a first-of-a-kind project of such magnitude could turn out to be a risky proposition at this juncture.

    Ajit Pawar
    Ajit Pawar

    "Let it happen somewhere else. Let it become successful for at least a 10 km distance somewhere abroad. We do not have the capacity to experiment with Hyperloop. We will concentrate on other modes of transport and in the meantime, if that technology develops more with successful trials abroad, we can think about it," said Ajit Pawar.

    The earlier BJP-led government had announced that a Hyperloop would be built between Pune and Mumbai which will reduce the travel time between the two cities drastically.

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk mentioned the Hyperloop concept in 2012. It contemplates a system of sealed tubes through which a pod may travel free of air resistance at great speeds.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 21:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue