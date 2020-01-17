Let Hyperloop be implemented abroad first: Maharashtra govt

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jan 17: Maharashtra government on Friday hinted that the proposed Mumbai-Pune ultrafast hyperloop transport system, a futuristic transport system is unlikely to take off in the city as undertaking a first-of-a-kind project of such magnitude could turn out to be a risky proposition at this juncture.

"Let it happen somewhere else. Let it become successful for at least a 10 km distance somewhere abroad. We do not have the capacity to experiment with Hyperloop. We will concentrate on other modes of transport and in the meantime, if that technology develops more with successful trials abroad, we can think about it," said Ajit Pawar.

The earlier BJP-led government had announced that a Hyperloop would be built between Pune and Mumbai which will reduce the travel time between the two cities drastically.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk mentioned the Hyperloop concept in 2012. It contemplates a system of sealed tubes through which a pod may travel free of air resistance at great speeds.