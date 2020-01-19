  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Let him go, don’t probe him: A mysterious undertaking signed by Davinder Singh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: More details are tumbling out as the investigation against Davinder Singh, DSP from Jammu and Kashmir progresses. Sources tell OneIndia that one of the terrorists who was arrested by the Delhi police in 2005 too had spoken about his link with Singh.

    Let him go, don’t probe him: A mysterious undertaking signed by Davinder Singh

    The Delhi police had arrested seven terrorists including Haji Ghulam Dar in 2005. He had spoken about his link with Singh. An undertaking was found on him which stated that he keeps pistols with him and it is requested that security forces must not stop him and he should be allowed to go without any probe. The undertaking was signed by Singh.

    Davinder Singh to be questioned in Delhi: NIA sources

    Meanwhile the National Investigation Agency will question DSP Davinder Singh at New Delhi.

    He will be taken to Delhi for questioning, NIA sources say. The NIA had taken over the case against Singh and three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

    The NIA re-registered the case originally filed by the Jammu and Kashmir police based on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Singh is alleged to have brought Naveed Babu, Mir Irfan and Rafi Rather from Shopian to Srinagar on Friday evening. On Saturday, they set out to Jammu, from where they were planning on going to New Delhi. However before he could leave, the police arrested him sources familiar with the developments confirmed to OneIndia.

    Singh during his interrogation claimed that he was ferrying the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to facilitate their surrender.

    Officials investigating him say that he had made this made claim during interrogation, but we are investigating the same further. Interrogators say that he has denied the charges against him. He says that he was facilitating a big catch, but there are several inconsistencies in his statements, the officer also said.

    NIA takes over case against Davinder Singh, three Hizbul terrorists

    However, sources also said that Singh was helping the terrorists cross the Banihal tunnel in lieu of money. The source also said that an amount of over Rs 10 lakh was agreed upon. Singh, however, denied the charge during interrogation. The source, however, added that Singh was not being truthful and he had no authorisation to organise a surrender.

    More DAVINDER SINGH News

    Read more about:

    davinder singh jammu and kashmir terrorists delhi police

    Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 8:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue