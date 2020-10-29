Let Abhinandan go: When Pakistan Army chief was jittery and his legs shook in nervousness

To observe August 5 as Black Day in J&K, Pak Army, ISI put out detailed flow chart

New Delhi, Oct 29: You will be attacked by 9 pm if you do not let Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman go. This made Pakistan's Army Chief, General Qamar Bajwa jittery.

HIs legs were shaking when Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a meeting of parliamentary leaders that India was about to attack Pakistan, according to a Pakistani lawmaker who recounted the events off February 2019.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said in a speech in the National

Assembly said that Qureshi had in an important meeting pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan that night by 9 pm.

Sadiq told opposition leaders that Qureshi in a meeting of parliamentary leaders including PPP and PML-N and Army Chief General Bajwa had asked for the Wing Commander to be let free.

Sadiq while recounting the events of the meeting said, " I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for god's sake let Abhinandan go, India's about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm."

Sadiq was quoted by Duniya News as saying that the opposition supported the government on all issues including Wing Commander Varthaman, but would not be able to further support it.

While pursuing a Pakistani fighter jet, Wing Commander Varthaman's jet was downed in a dogfight. This took place a day after the Indian Air Force struck at a Jaish-e-Mohammad facility in Balakot. This was to avenge the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

Wing Commander Varthaman returned to India via the Attari-Wagah border on March 1 2019. He was awarded the Vir Chakra on Independence Day.