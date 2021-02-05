YouTube
    Leopard which killed 3 women in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh shot dead

    Pithoragarh, Feb 05: A leopard, which had killed three women in Uttarakhand's Devalthal area, has been shot dead by a professional hunter hired by the forest department, an official said on Friday.

    The seven-year-old leopard was killed by Nainital-based hunter Harish Dhami on Thursday night, Divisional Forest Officer, Pithoragarh, Vinay Bhargava, said here.

    The leopard had killed three women and injured two persons in different villages of the Pithoragarh forest division's Didihat range recently, causing panic among residents who were demanding its elimination, he said.

    Story first published: Friday, February 5, 2021, 18:03 [IST]
