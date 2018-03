After Lenin statue was demolished in Tripura, Jadavpur University students protested in Kolkata.

Some police officials were also injured in the violent clashes that followed the protests after several Left-leaning students stood up against the right wing supporters' protests and outnumbered them outside the university gate.

This comes a day after a statue of Jana Sangh leader Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was defaced on Wednesday and two Lenin statues were taken down in Tripura.

OneIndia News

