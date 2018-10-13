Legendary Hindustani Classical musician Annapurna Devi dies at 91

Mumbai, Oct 13: Legendary musician Annapurna Devi died at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai Saturday, hospital officials said. She was 91.

She passed away at 3.51 am. She was suffering from age-related issues for the past few years, hospital officials said.

Annapurna Devi was an Indian surbahar player of Hindustani classical music and she was the daughter and disciple of Allauddin Khan.

She was given the name 'Annapurna' by former Maharaja Brijnath Singh of former Mehar Estate (M.P.), and it was by this name that she was popularly known.

She was married to sitar maestro Ravi Shankar.

Ravi Shankar divorced her and went to USA in 1962. After her divorce, she never performed again in public. She moved to Mumbai, became a recluse[clarification needed] and started teaching.

