    Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen dies at 95

    Kolkata, Dec 30: Legendary Bengali filmmaker and Padmabhushan awardee, Mrinal Sen has died in Kolkata. He was 95. Sen, a Padma Bhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, paved the way for parallel cinema in the country with gems like Ek Din Achanak, Padatik and Mrigayaa.

    Film-maker Mrinal Sen. Image credit: PTI
    Film-maker Mrinal Sen. Image credit: PTI

    According to Anandbazaar Patrika, Sen died around 10:30 am at his home in Bhawanipore, Kolkata. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time.

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted about his death. "Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family," she wrote in her tweet.

    Mrinal was born in Faridpur in Bangladesh on May 14, 1923. After completing high school in Bangladesh, Sen came to Kolkata. He studied physics at Scottish Church College. He got a post-graduate degree from the University of Calcutta.

    The filmmaker is considered to be one of the greatest ambassadors of Indian parallel cinema at an international level.

    He is known for helming films like 'Bhuvan Shome', 'Mrigaya', 'Akaler Sandhane' and 'Calcutta 71'.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 13:17 [IST]
