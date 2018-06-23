Legal notice to Virushka over littering viral video

Arhaan Singh, the man who was pulled by Anushka Sharma for littering on the street of Mumbai, has sent a legal notice to the actress and her husband Virat Kohli for shaming him and posting his video on the social media.

According to television reports, the man, part-time actor Arhhan Singh, sent Anushka and Virat the legal notice on Saturday for shaming him on social media.

on July 17, Indian skipper Virat had posted a video on Twitter showing his wife and actress Anushka slamming a man for throwing garbage on the street from his car.

Anushka, who was sitting inside her car, next to Virat, was seen lashing out at a commuter after she spotted him littering on a street.

"Why are you throwing garbage on the road, you cannot just throw plastic on the streets just like that," the Bollywood actres can be heard saying in the video which was uploaded by her husband Virat Kohli.

Virat shared the video and tweeted, "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma."

Soon afterwards, Arhhan identified himself in a Facebook post, and accused the celebrity couple of abusing their popularity. He slammed Anushka for 'ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person' and Virat's 'trashy mind' for posting the video online.

His mother expressed concern for her son's safety in an Instagram post. "As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but you've also exposed him to unwanted hostility.... and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! (sic)," she wrote.

Arhhan Singh is a Bollywood actor who worked with Shah Rukh Khan as a child actor in 1996 film English Babu Desi Mem and Shahid Kapoor in Paathshaala.

