#LeftBehindJNUViolence trends on Twitter, Javadekar says malafide campaign launched to defame ABVP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 10: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on JNU Violence on Friday blamed on Left-wing students for the January 5 violence on varsity campus. He said that malafide campaign launched to defame ABVP but Delhi Police cleared picture.

He said,''Today's police conference established that for last 5 days the chorus that was created deliberately to blame ABVP, BJP and others, that wasn't true. It's the left organisations that pre-planned violence, disabled CCTV and destroyed server.''

His remarks comes after the Delhi Police named Aishe Ghosh, the JNU students' union president as one of the nine suspects identified by them in connection with three criminal cases registered by the police.

Meanwhile, #LeftBehindJNUViolence started trending on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets here:

