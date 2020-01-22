Left-wing students protest outside Victoria Memorial as BJP MP addresses at Kolkata Literary meet

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Jan 22: Hundreds of Left-wing students descended on the road outside the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata on Wednesday evening, protesting against BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta who was adressing an event on the grounds of the iconic monument.

A large number of police personnel was deployed at all gates of the monument, where Dasgupta was addressing a session of the Kolkata Literary Meet.

The students, mostly from the Jadavpur University and the Presidency University, gathered near the main gate of the complex as the session began at 7 pm.

With placards and posters against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC, they shouted slogans targeting the BJP and the Centre.

Dilip Ghosh re-elected as Bengal BJP prez amid his 'shot like dogs' remark

The BJP lawmaker faced similar protests by Left-wing students on January 8 at the Visva-Bharati university where he went to deliver a lecture on the CAA.