Left Wing Extremism: NIA charges three for spreading terror in Jharkhand

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 03: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against six persons in connection with a terror funding case of the Trituya Prastuti Committee in the Left Wing Extremism affected states.

The NIA has charged, Kamlesh Ganjhu, Karampal Ganjhu and Amar Singh Bhokta. Charges were also filed against three absconding accused- Gopal Siingh Bhokta, Mukesh Ganjhu and Akramanji.

The NIA, it may be recalled had registered the case on July 9 2018 after it was found that the accused persons had concealed a huge amount of cash along with arms and ammunition. The NIA alleged that the accused persons were using the money and arms to carry out terrorist activities.

Terror funding case: NIA summons Geelani's son-in-law for questioning

During the search operations that were conducted, a huge amount of cash amounting to Rs 36,14,000, one 09 mm pistol, one AK-47 rifle with two magazines, 152 live ammunition and one camouflage magazine pouch had been recovered.

During the probe it was found that Kamlesh Ganjhu and Karampal were members of the TPC, who along with the supremo of the outfit, Birjesh Ganjhu entered into a criminal conspiracy to spread terror in Jharkhand. They were also indulging in extortion of levy from the contractors engaged in the development projects in a bid to generate funds for their outfit.

It may be recalled that the TPC had been declared a proscribed organisation by the Jharkhand government. Most members of the TPC were formerly associated with the CPI (M).