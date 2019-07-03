  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Left Wing Extremism: NIA charges three for spreading terror in Jharkhand

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against six persons in connection with a terror funding case of the Trituya Prastuti Committee in the Left Wing Extremism affected states.

    The NIA has charged, Kamlesh Ganjhu, Karampal Ganjhu and Amar Singh Bhokta. Charges were also filed against three absconding accused- Gopal Siingh Bhokta, Mukesh Ganjhu and Akramanji.

    Left Wing Extremism: NIA charges three for spreading terror in Jharkhand
    Representational Image

    The NIA, it may be recalled had registered the case on July 9 2018 after it was found that the accused persons had concealed a huge amount of cash along with arms and ammunition. The NIA alleged that the accused persons were using the money and arms to carry out terrorist activities.

    Terror funding case: NIA summons Geelani's son-in-law for questioning

    During the search operations that were conducted, a huge amount of cash amounting to Rs 36,14,000, one 09 mm pistol, one AK-47 rifle with two magazines, 152 live ammunition and one camouflage magazine pouch had been recovered.

    During the probe it was found that Kamlesh Ganjhu and Karampal were members of the TPC, who along with the supremo of the outfit, Birjesh Ganjhu entered into a criminal conspiracy to spread terror in Jharkhand. They were also indulging in extortion of levy from the contractors engaged in the development projects in a bid to generate funds for their outfit.

    It may be recalled that the TPC had been declared a proscribed organisation by the Jharkhand government. Most members of the TPC were formerly associated with the CPI (M).

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia terror funding jharkhand

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue