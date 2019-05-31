Left out of Modi cabinet, Rajyavardhan Rathore says 'thank you'

  • search
    New Delhi, May 31: BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore left out of Modi's new cabinet of ministers, he posted a series of messages on Twitter praising the Prime Minister for his "vision, energy and commitment to our great nation".

    "It was a great privilege and honour to serve as a member of PM @narendramodi Ji's council of ministers. Every single moment spent with him was a testimony to his vision, energy and commitment to our great nation. My gratitude to PM Modi ji. Jai Hind," the retired army colonel wrote.

    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

    The silver-medal winning Olympian also thanked senior BJP leaders Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu and Smriti Irani.

    "Last 5 years was a great learning curve wherein I had the privilege and honour of serving with the best, Shri @arunjaitley ji @MVenkaiahNaidu ji and @smritiirani ji, my gratitude to each one of them," he added.

    Full list of portfolios: Shah gets home, Rajnath Defence, Jaishankar, MEA, Nirmala Finance

    According to the reports, Rathore will be handed a prominent role in the Rajasthan unit of the BJP.

    Kiren Rijiju was on Friday appointed as the new Sports Minister replacing Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

    Rajyavardhan Rathore retained his parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, beating Congress candidate Krishna Poonia by 3.89 lakh votes from the Jaipur (Rural) seat.

