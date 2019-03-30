  • search
    Left MP tweets pic of bindi packets carrying PM Modi's face and BJP symbol ahead of LS polls

    New Delhi, March 30: The Lok Sabha elections are not far away now. April 11 will see the country going to the first phase of polling of the all-important election. And as the polls draw near, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen all the more, campaigning for his government and party.

    Modi's supporters are keen to see him coming back to power for the second term and support is pouring in for him at various nook and corner of the country.

    Left MP tweets pic of bindi packets carrying PM Modi’s face and BJP symbol ahead of LS polls
    Image Courtesy: @salimdotcomrade

    Now, even a bindi manufacturer has come up with products that have Modi's face printed on the wrappers. The wrapper did not take time to viral on the social media. Even the ruling BJP's symbol - the lotus - has been printed on the bindi wrappers.

    Railways serves tea in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' cups, withdraws after backlash

    Mohammad Salim, the sitting Left MP from Raiganj, West Bengal, who is also contesting from the seat this time, tweeted on Wednesday, March 27, a photo of the bindi wrappers with Modi's face and captioned it: "So the Paytm brand ambassador is now the face of Paras Fancy Bindi too. #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai".

    There have also been instances where people have printed election campaign statements on their marriage invitation cards to canvass support for Modi and the BJP.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
