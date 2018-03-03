Left crushed in Tripura: BJP leaders' reaction on thumping win

Tripura saw a surprise win of the BJP after being ruled by the CPI(M) led Left Front for 20 years under the leadership of Manik Sarkar - the country's poorest Chief Minister. A victory which is seen as the possible end of the Left by many, which now will be left with only Kerala led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The BJP which hardly managed to even close at a decent share of votes five years back, along with alliance partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) snatched Tripura from the CPI(M) in the 2018 assembly elections.

The mirth of this unprecedented win is evident from some of the political reactions of the saffron leaders.

Here's some of the reactions:

BJP president Amit Shah: I thank brothers and sisters of Tripura for their massive support to BJP. This is the victory of PM Narendra Modi's politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of North-Eastern region of India.

Congratulations to Ram Madhav ji, Sunil Deodhar ji, Shri Himanta Biswa ji, Shri Biplab ji and I also applaud the hard work & dedication of our karyakartas of BJP For Tripura unit which has made this historic win a reality.

Ram Madhav, BJP: This is a revolutionary result, all due to the blessings of Tripura Sundari Mata and people of the state and the hard work of PM Modi and party workers

Sunil Deodhar‏, BJP: And Tripura shifted its base from Left to Right. BJP successfully barged into invincible fort of CPM.

ShivrajSingh Chouhan‏, BJP: My heartiest congratulations to PM Shri Narendra Modi, Amit Shah & BJP Tripura party colleagues for the fabulous victory in Tripura Election 2018. It is a vote for development agenda of BJP4. The security & sovereignty of North East is of utmost importance to us.

Rajat Sethi, BJP strategist: BJP President Amit Shah Ji was camping in Tripura and worked on all possible micro, macro strategies to make this victory possible. This symbolises revolt of the proletariats against these communists.Tribals suffered at hands of Manik Sarkar.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: BJP is all set for a historic win in Tripura, I would like to congratulate PM Modi, Amit Shah ji and our party workers. Even our performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is historic. Important day in Indian politics.

Tehseen Poonawalla, Activist: The 1st Non Congress government in India was the Left in Kerala. Today the Left is only governing in Kerala. Important the Congress totally distances itself from the Left .

The left rule now confined to only Kerala now hints at its fag end, similar to the end of the left in West Bengal. Many on social media also questioned whether the left-leaning Bengal would now also follow suit of Tripura?

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.