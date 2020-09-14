Leaving Mumbai with a heavy heart, POK analogy was bang on: Kangana Ranaut

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 14: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday defended her PoK remark on Mumbai as she left the city flanked by her Y-category security.

Taking to twitter, she wrote, "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on."

The trouble between the Sena and Kangana started after the actor recently said she feared the Mumbai police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Amid tussle with Shiv Sena, Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh the same day her house was partially demolished by the civic body, had alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Sena.

She had also criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

On Friday, the "Queen" actor had urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene and stop the "harassment of women".

In a tweet, she had asked Gandhi if she was not anguished by the treatment given to her by the Maharashtra government, in which the Congress is also a part.