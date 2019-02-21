Leaves of CRPF jawans in combat zones likely to be increased

New Delhi, Feb 21: The casual leave (CL) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops posted in combat could be increased from 13 to 28 days per year, said reports.

On the lines of the Army, the CRPF is mulling to enhance the number of leaves given to its combat personnel, as part of a renewed push to provide enhanced rest and recuperation to its troops deployed extensively for anti-terrorism and anti-Naxal operations in the country, officials said on Thursday, as per a PTI report.

The force is planning to enhance by 13 days the number of casual leaves given in an yearto its jawans and officials, up to the rank of Commanding Officer (CO), they said.

At present, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops, up to the CO rank, get 60 days of EL (earned leave) and 15 days of casual leave (CL) while being in an operationally active area like Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism deployment or counter-insurgency duties in the north east. It is now planning to enhance the CL to 28 days.

In the Army, all the officials -- from a sepoy to the Army chief -- get 60 days of EL and 28 days of CL whether they are deployed in a peace station or the operations grid. This system helps a jawan to plan his off-duty activities and vacations better, they said.

The proposal was much favoured by the troops and officers of the force after CRPF Director General (DG) R R Bhatnagar visited his formations for two days in the Kashmir valley post the February 14 Pulwama attack, they said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed while five others were injured after a suicide bomber triggered a deadly explosion next to a force bus plying on the Jammu-Srinagar highway as part of a convoy. The official said all field commanders of the over 3-lakh personnel strong force have been asked to firm up their views after which the CRPF will move the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking its sanction to the proposal.

"The move will greatly benefit the troops in planning their time when they are off duty. They can better spend their time with their families or get their domestic work done or to simply say make the most of their holidays, given the hectic and stressful work schedule they have on job," the official said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs