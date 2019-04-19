  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Leave Tripoli immediately: Swaraj appeals to Indians as Libyan crisis grows

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: As Libya's capital Tripoli continues to be hit by violence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that over 500 Indians are stuck there and suggested that they leave the city immediately.

    The minister said that if the Indians stranded in the Libyan capital do not leave immediately, then it may not be possible to evacuate them later.

    File photo of Sushma Swaraj
    File photo of Sushma Swaraj

    Over 200 people were killed in Tripoli in the last two weeks since renegade Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar's troops launched a strike to oust UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj from power.

    Swaraj tweeted, "Even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli. The situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational. "Pls ask your relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately. We will not be able to evacuate them later," she said on her Twitter handle. 

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More SUSHMA SWARAJ News

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj libya

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue