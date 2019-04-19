Leave Tripoli immediately: Swaraj appeals to Indians as Libyan crisis grows

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 19: As Libya's capital Tripoli continues to be hit by violence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that over 500 Indians are stuck there and suggested that they leave the city immediately.

The minister said that if the Indians stranded in the Libyan capital do not leave immediately, then it may not be possible to evacuate them later.

Over 200 people were killed in Tripoli in the last two weeks since renegade Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar's troops launched a strike to oust UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj from power.

Swaraj tweeted, "Even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli. The situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational. "Pls ask your relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately. We will not be able to evacuate them later," she said on her Twitter handle.

