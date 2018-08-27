Leave Teen Murti Bhawan “undisturbed”: Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 27: Amid reports that the Centre is planing to set up a museum for all prime ministers in the Teen Murti complex which once used to be the home of Jawaharlal Nehru, former prime minister Manmohan Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that historic complex be be left undisturbed.

The sprawling Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi used to be the residence of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who stayed here for 16 years until his death on May 27, 1964. Teen Murti complex also houses various institutions including the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML).

Also Read | India witnessing 'disturbing trends' of intolerance, communal polarisation: Manmohan Singh

According to a report in The Indian Express, Singh, in his letter, stated that Jawaharlal Nehru belongs "not just to the Congress" but to the "entire nation", and thus, the Teen Murti complex be left "undisturbed".

As of now, the Teen Murti Bhawan is a museum which showcases Nehru's life and the role he played in the Indian Freedom struggle. Congress believes that introducing other PMs in the museum could detract from Nehru's legacy, which includes his role in India's freedom struggle.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh writes to President, complaints against PM Modi's 'threatening language'

Singh raised concerns over what he described as an agenda to "change the nature and character" of the Teen Murti complex, according to The Hindu.

Manmohan Singh cited a speech by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament when Nehru passed away in which the BJP stalwart had said "Such a resident may never grace Teen Murti again."

"As Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji himself said in his moving speech to Parliament when Panditji passed away: 'Such a resident may never grace Teen Murti again. That vibrant personality, that attitude of taking even the opposition along, that refined gentlemanliness, that greatness we may not again see in the near future. In spite of a difference of opinion we have nothing but respect for his great ideals, his integrity, his love for the country and his indomitable courage'," Singh wrote.

Also Read | Constitutional institutions are being insulted under Modi regime: Manmohan Singh

"Let us respect this sentiment and keep Teen Murti as a memorial to our first Prime Minister Pandit Nehru and leave the Teen Murti complex undisturbed as it is. This way we will be respecting both history and heritage," he further wrote.