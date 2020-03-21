  • search
    Leave of CRPF personnel extended by 15 in wake of COVID-19

    New Delhi, Mar 21: To keep its personnel safe from the threat of coronavirus, the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir has extended the leave of its personnel, presently on vacation outside the Union Territory, by 15 more days, an official said.

    The officers have also been directed not to sanction leave to any personnel, except in the case of any emergency, during the next fortnight, Public Relations Officer of CRPF (Jammu sector) told PTI.

    Leave of CRPF personnel extended by 15 in wake of COVID-19
    File photo

    He said the decision to this effect was taken by the top brass in view of the emerging situation due to Coronavirus infection.

    The medical units at all the camps are alert and also running awareness campaigns to educate the troops of the safety measures against COVID-19, Singh, who is also Deputy Commandant of 166th Battalion, said.

    CRPF cancels 81st raising day celebrations due to coronavirus threat

    He said the free entry of the visitors into the camps has been stopped while masks and sanitisers were distributed among the personnel.

    "CRPF is also conducting the fumigation exercise with major thrust on the cleanliness at the camps and their surroundings," the officer said.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
