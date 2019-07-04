Leave alone apologising, Rane junior to watch over highway repair with ‘stick in hand'

New Delhi, July 04: Brazenly attacking a government official and justifying it that it was done for the good of the people may seem heroic on movie screens, but is definitely not the way the problems need to be solved. Twice in the last 10 or so days, two similar incidents came to the fore when MLAs and sons of eminent politicians took law in their own hands and roughed up a government officials, and their supporters lauded these actions.

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and supporters poured a bucket of mud on an engineer over poor state of a highway. Nitesh Rane is the son of veteran Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane.

When accosted by media channels, Nitesh Rane said that the condition of the highway was so bad that people were suffering because of it. But surely, there are other ways to tackle the matter than taking law in own hands and pouring mud over the engineer.

Narayan Rane, however, said that he would ask his son to apologise.

" Why won't I ask him to apologise? He is my son. If a father can aplogise for no fault of his, son will have to apologise," senior Rane said.

Junior Rane remained defiant and said he would personally supervise the repair work of the highway and watch over with a 'stick in hand'.

" Now I will myself oversee the repair work on this highway, with a stick in my hand. Everyday at 7 am I will reach here. Let me see how does the Govt system win against us. We have the medicine to tackle their arrogance," he said, as per an ANI report.

In the video that went viral, Rane and his supporters can be seenn dumping buckets of mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali.

The shocking visuals comes after the BJP MP Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya used a cricket bat to thrash civic officials in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. He had also alleged that his act was a result of the atrocities leashed by the civic department officials on a woman.