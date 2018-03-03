Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NDPP202
NPF210
OTH161
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP294
CPIM161
OTH81
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG166
NPP104
OTH167
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
NDPP2020
NPF21038
BJP911
JDU301
IND208
NPP200
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
BJP2940
CPIM16149
IPFT710
OTH100
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
CONG16629
NPP1042
OTH630
UDP538
BJP510
NCP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
pic.twitter.com/ya7IZNYVQK pic.twitter.com/RG6LsOsWDk pic.twitter.com/1o18kDFlV9

Learning from Goa, Manipur fiasco, Cong rushes Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath to Meghalaya

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Congress is leaving nothing to chance in Meghalaya. While the party is in the lead, it does not want to be beaten down at the last minute due to poor alliance planning.

The party has rushed Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Shillong to oversee the formation of the government. The party high command decided to rush the senior leaders to the state to make sure that the Congress forms the government.

Ahmed Patel

While counting is still on, the Congress is in the lead in the state. The NPP is is giving the Congress a tough fight. The NPP is the BJP's regional ally in the state, but the parties are contesting separately.

The Congress it appears has taken a cue from the fiascos in both Goa and Manipur. In both states it had emerged as the largest party, but failed to set up a government due to poor planning in the aftermath of the polls.

The decision to send Kamal Nath and Patel was taken to ensure that there are no hiccups at the last moment. Going by the current trends, the Congress has a realistic chance of forming the government only in Meghalaya. In the states of Tripura and Nagaland, the INC is way down on the counting table.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

meghalaya assembly elections 2018, meghalaya, ahmed patel, kamal nath

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 10:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 3, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.