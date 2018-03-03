Learning from Goa, Manipur fiasco, Cong rushes Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath to Meghalaya

The Congress is leaving nothing to chance in Meghalaya. While the party is in the lead, it does not want to be beaten down at the last minute due to poor alliance planning.

The party has rushed Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Shillong to oversee the formation of the government. The party high command decided to rush the senior leaders to the state to make sure that the Congress forms the government.

While counting is still on, the Congress is in the lead in the state. The NPP is is giving the Congress a tough fight. The NPP is the BJP's regional ally in the state, but the parties are contesting separately.

The Congress it appears has taken a cue from the fiascos in both Goa and Manipur. In both states it had emerged as the largest party, but failed to set up a government due to poor planning in the aftermath of the polls.

The decision to send Kamal Nath and Patel was taken to ensure that there are no hiccups at the last moment. Going by the current trends, the Congress has a realistic chance of forming the government only in Meghalaya. In the states of Tripura and Nagaland, the INC is way down on the counting table.

OneIndia News

