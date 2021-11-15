Don't have any more evidence to share on allegations against Anil Deshmukh: Param Bir Singh to probe panel

Learn to eat jail food first: Court tells Anil Deshmukh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 15: A special court turned out a request made by former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh for home cooked food in jail. The court said, 'you eat jail food first. If not, then I will consider.'

The court however accepted his request for a bed in jail considering his medical condition. He will however spend more time in jail after his judicial custody was extended by another 14 days.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on November 1.

Anil Deshmukh to remain in jail for another 14 days

On November 6, he was remanded in judicial custody for 14 ays. The ED's request for an extension of a remand was however rejected.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh had levelled extortion charges against Deshmukh. He had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings. He had asked dismissed police officer, Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars in Mumbai, Singh had also alleged.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 15:45 [IST]