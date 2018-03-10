Learn service, care from Chhattisgarh nurse who crosses crocodile-infested river daily to help poor

Raipur, March 10: She is Chhattisgarh's own Florence Nightingale. Like the founder of modern nursing, the main motto in life of this Chhattisgarh nurse is to provide healthcare facilities to her poor patients who stay in the rural areas of Naxal-hit Dantewada in the state. Sunita Thakur, an auxiliary nurse midwife, is so committed to her job that every day she risks her life to reach out to the patients.

Unlike any normal urban office-goer, Sunita does use her own vehicle or public transport to attend to her patients. Every day she crosses the crocodile-infested Indravati river on a makeshift boat to treat her patients in the interior areas of the state. The woman has been doing the job for the last seven years.

"Chhattisgarh: Sunita, an ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) nurse crosses crocodile infested Indravati river on a makeshift boat to provide health care to villagers in the interior areas of Dantewada for the last 7 years. #InternationalWomensDay," tweeted ANI on the International Women's Day celebrated across the world on Thursday (March 8).

Chhattisgarh: Sunita, an ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) nurse crosses crocodile infested Indravati river on a makeshift boat to provide health care to villagers in the interior areas of Dantewada for the last 7 years. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/8Q9Mhe93jD — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

In spite of toiling so hard and risking her life for so many years, Sunita never thought of quitting her job. Rather she is determined to ensure that her patients don't remain unattended by a medical professional. Along with travelling in a boat, Sunita also walks at least 8-10 km daily.

Talking to ANI, the brave and caring nurse said that she was determined to do her work. "I cross Indravati river using a makeshift boat on my own and walk through a thick forest to get to the village where I treat patients. It is about 8-10 km journey that I cover on foot," Sunita said.

I am determined to do my work. I cross Indravati river using a makeshift boat on my own&walk across a thick forest to get to the village where I treat villagers. It is a 8-10 km journey that I cover on foot & by crossing the river everyday: Sunita Thakur, ANM nurse #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/neBoSX8OdO — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

The villagers, especially the women, are thankful to Sunita for her care and love. "She is an angel for us. She brings medicine for us and treated so many villagers in the last seven years. We are indebted to her," said a village elder.

Sunita is not only fighting government apathy as officials have failed to provide her with a concrete mode of transportation, she also faces threats from the Maoists in the areas. Once she was taken hostage by the insurgents.

"I was helping the villagers in getting their smart card made, which is when a few Maoists came from the forest's side and took me hostage. They also took away two laptops and some important materials," Sunita, who hails from Bastar district, told ANI.

Finally, the government realised the noble work done by the brave woman. The officials have decided to honour Sunita for her courage and selfless service to society.

"She will be felicitated for her work in the coming Independence Day or Republic Day. It is because of staff members like Sunita that we are able to provide the medical facility in even the remotest parts of the state," Dantewada District Collector Saurabh Kumar told ANI. The official has also promised to build a bridge over the Indravati river soon.

OneIndia News

