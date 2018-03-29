'Leaks occur because the Chowkidar is weak': Rahul takes dig at PM over CBSE re-tests

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister over CBSE exam paper leak. Taking to Twitter, he said that there was a 'leak everywhere' under the Modi government.

Referring to reports of the leak of data from Aadhaar system and incidents of question papers' leakage, the Congress chief said the leaks are happening because 'chowkidar' is weak.

He wrote: "How many leaks? Data Leak. Aadhaar Leak. SSC Exam Leak. Election Date Leak. CBSE papers leaked. Everything has a leak, chowkidar (watchman) is weak."

कितने लीक?



डेटा लीक !

आधार लीक !

SSC Exam लीक !

Election Date लीक !

CBSE पेपर्स लीक !



हर चीज में लीक है

चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

Rahul's remark is an apparent reference to PM Modi, who had described himself as the country's 'chowkidar' in one of his speeches during the campaign for 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The CBSE on Wednesday announced re-tests of the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics exams following reports that the papers were leaked.

HRD minister Javadekar said the government was conducting an internal inquiry into reports claiming that the CBSE Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers had been leaked.

A new system would be put in place from Monday to ensure no leaks take place and the government would ensure that there is no injustice, Javadekar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his unhappiness over the leak of the exam papers on WhatsApp and asked the human resource development ministry to take strict action.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day