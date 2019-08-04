Leadership crisis: Congress Working Committee to find Rahul Gandhi’s successor on Aug 10

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 04: Amid leadership crisis, the top decision-making body of the Congress, the Working Committee is expected to meet on August 10, more than two months after Rahul announced his desire to quit as Congress president.

Since Rahul's offer to quit as Congress president at the CWC meeting on May 25, the 134-year-old party, which ruled the country for nearly 60 years after Independence, has been witnessing serial setbacks.

Congress leaders have been holding informal parleys to discuss the probable successor to Rahul but appear to be divided on handing over the leadership role to a veteran leader or a to a younger person.

According to the reports, Sonia Gandhi has refused to suggest a name for the next or provisional Congress president. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had refused to name any leader as his successor saying it is the duty of the party's central committee to decide.

Amarinder bats for young leader as Rahul's successor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said only a young leader should replace Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president, asserting that it would help the grand old party bounce back.

He said the young leader with a forward-looking approach would "galvanise" the rank and file of the party after the "unfortunate" resignation of Gandhi.

Singh urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to look for Rahul's replacement in a charismatic "Gen Next" leader, who can "enthuse" people with his "pan-India appeal and grassroots presence".

Priyanka Gandhi for Party President ?

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has backed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over the party's reins, and that she was "a good bet" to replace Rahul Gandhi as the new leader.

"Priyanka would be a perfect choice to take over the party reins but it would all depend on the Congress Working Committee, which alone is authorised to take a decision in the matter," said Captain Amarinder here.

Priyanka has a "natural charisma" which has often prompted many to make comparisons with her grandmother and former party president, the late Indira Gandhi, which could certainly galvanise and rally party workers and voters alike, Tharoor had said.

Who will be next Congress chief?

Names of Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Kumari Selja are doing rounds in this connection. At the same time, name of Ashok Gehlot, who belongs to OBC community, is also being discussed as a possible successor of Rahul Gandhi.

Suggestions for the party for Internal polls

Tharoor also suggested that the Congress can go for a high-octane British Conservative Party-style leadership race for presidency that could increase the national interest in the party and galvanise more voters towards it once again.