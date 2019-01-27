Leaders who fail to fulfill promises get thrashed by public: Nitin Gadkari

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 27: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that people like those leaders who show them dreams but if those leaders fail to fulfill the dreams of the people then they face the wrath of the public.

"Citizens admire leaders who show them dreams, but when those dreams aren't fulfilled, people also beat up the leaders," he said.

"Hence, you must show the dreams that you are capable of fulfilling," he said, followed by some self praise. "I am not the one who shows dreams. I do what I say," Gadkari added.

The senior BJP leader made the remarks while addressing a function in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The function was held to induct Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gadkari had earlier said that some people in the BJP need to speak less. Politicians in general need to be more economical while speaking to media, the senior BJP leader said during an interaction at the Republic Summit.

Gadkari had also hinted that the BJP may have made false promised in 2014 "deliberately".

"We were very confident that we would never come to power, so we were advised to make tall promises," said Gadkari during the show. "Now that we are in power, the public reminds us of those promises made by us. However, these days, we just laugh and move on," he had said, drawing sharp reaction from some leaders.