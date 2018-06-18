Leaders like Mulayam Singh compromised with criminals to remain in power: LJD GS

New Delhi: Anti-BJP political parties are looking for some opportunities to join hands to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, one such staunch opponents of the BJP Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) mentored by former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav has emerged as the new kid in the block that feels communalism spread by the BJP is the biggest threat to the country.

So the LJD wants the BJP must be combated tooth and nail and the LJD is gearing up to unite all outfits and start a campaign against the BJP.

The Loktantrik Janata Dal plans to woo youths of the country also to begin with for an ideology-based politics instead of the caste-based politics.

However, the party feels communalism is a bigger danger to the country than caste politics, nepotism and criminalisation of politics.

Speaking to OneIndia, Loktantrik Janata Dal general secretary Arun Kumar Srivastava accused Samajwadi leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad making the Samajwadi ideology as their caste fiefdom.

Now, the LJD wants to take along youth of the country to work for the country on the basis of ideological moorings to fight the BJP.

Srivastava nodded that political parties like Samajwadi Party gave shelter to criminals to win elections and remain in power. It is true that criminals were active in politics earlier but they were entering houses of politicians from the back door but the SP institutionalized it.

Leaders like Mulayam Singh compromised with criminal to remain in power and spread casteism and nepotism. The new generation may ask if Lohia stood for such ideology. But nepotism and casteism is not threat to the nation. So everyone must to unite to defeat the BJP.

He further said that the call given by Lohia turned into caste politics so someone becomes Yadav, someone Kurmi, someone Dalit and some others Muslim and the very essence of the movement was compromised.

The situation has turned so bad that there are leaders from smaller political parties and smaller caste base who have turned into blackmailers to get money, ticket and other benefits.

Srivastava said that youths of the country are not joining the politics for ideology but for becoming MP, MLA and to get something. Many genuine socialists have given up politics.

The problem is that in the past over two decades none of the leader has been able to give message to youths of the country.

"We have challenged the Congress and dethroned them but the ideology replacing it were failed to sustain for long in political sense because they lacked democracy and we failed to give any message to youths of the country to join politics. But message must be given to people on ideological basis. We will defeat the BJP also," added Srivastava.

