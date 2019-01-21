Leaders demand 'Bharat Ratna' for Shivakumara Swamiji

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Tumkuru, Jan 21: Demand for to confer Bharat Ratna on the 111-year-old seer of Shree Siddaganga Mutt, Shree Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumakuru, is once again gaining momentum.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, said, "I request the government of India to give him Bharat Ratna. He is worthy of getting the title. Such a great man from Karnataka, it is worth to bestow the Bharat Ratna on him."

People across the state have urged the Union government to confer Bharat Ratna on the 111-year-old seer of Shree Siddaganga Mutt, Shree Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumakuru.This demand has been there for several years, but as Swamiji is critical and his health is under supervision, people across the state have demanded the Union Government to confer the Bharat Ratna on him. Many have even tweeted about the same and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | When Abdul Kalam dedicated a poem to 'Walking God' Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he would write to the PM, demanding the same. Speaking at an event in the city on Friday, Kumaraswamy said, "I will write and also personally meet PM Modi and demand that Bharat Ratna be conferred on Shree Shivakumara Swamiji."

This is not first time leaders have urged the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swamiji. IN 1008, while glowing tributes were paid to Swamiji to mark his centenary year with then Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa sought Bharat Ratna to the seer.

On his centenary in 2007, the Government of Karnataka awarded Swamiji the prestigious Karnataka Ratna award, the highest civilian award of the state. In 2015 the Government of India awarded him the Padma Bhushan.