Leaders of Bihar NDA parties to jointly address media today

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 22: A day after Ramvilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) held talks with the BJP, the leaders of Bihar NDA parties to jointly address the media on Sunday in Delhi.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and BJP are expected to announce a revised seat-sharing deal for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls today with the BJP party agreeing to consider six seats - an increase of two - for its ally, along with one Rajya Sabha berth.

LJP President Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday met Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley amid indications that the two parties may soon arrive at a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls.

Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan, who has been vocal about his party's differences with the BJP, told reporters that talks were on and claimed there were other issues besides sharing of seats.

LJP had raised fresh demands after RSLP leader Upendra Kushwaha's two seats fell vacant after his exit.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP won 6 of the 7 seats it contested including Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan. Ram Vilas Paswan resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat. He was also made Minister for Food and Civil Supplies in the NDA government that came to power on 26 May 2014.

(With PTI inputs)