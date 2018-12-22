  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Leaders of Bihar NDA parties to jointly address media today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 22: A day after Ramvilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) held talks with the BJP, the leaders of Bihar NDA parties to jointly address the media on Saturday in Delhi.

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and LJP President Ramvilas Paswan. File photo
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and LJP President Ramvilas Paswan. File photo

    Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and BJP are expected to announce a revised seat-sharing deal for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls today with the BJP party agreeing to consider six seats - an increase of two - for its ally, along with one Rajya Sabha berth.

    LJP President Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday met Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley amid indications that the two parties may soon arrive at a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls.

    Also read: RLSP, HAM and LJD likely to get 8 seats in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

    Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan, who has been vocal about his party's differences with the BJP, told reporters that talks were on and claimed there were other issues besides sharing of seats.

    LJP had raised fresh demands after RSLP leader Upendra Kushwaha's two seats fell vacant after his exit. 

    In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP won 6 of the 7 seats it contested including Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan. Ram Vilas Paswan resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat. He was also made Minister for Food and Civil Supplies in the NDA government that came to power on 26 May 2014.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    bjp bihar lok janshakti party ramvilas paswan

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue