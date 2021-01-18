Kerala local body elections 2020: What worked for LDF and what didn’t for UDF

LDF to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter opinion poll

New Delhi, Jan 18: The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala would return to power with with 85 seats, an opinion survey has said.

According to the ABP-C Voter opinion projections the Opposition's UDF will get 53 seats in the 140-member house. In 2016, LDF won 91 seats and UDF won 47.

The LDF is expected to get 41.6 per cent of vote share while the UDF is set to get 34.6 per cent. The BJP is expected to get 15.3 per cent vote share this time.

The survey also suggests that Chief Minister Vijayan (47%) is more than twice as popular as Congress leader Oommen Chandy (22%).

In the previous elections in 2016, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had won the election bagging around two-third of the total seats to the assembly, defeating the incumbent United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress (INC), which could only win 47 seats in the election.

The BJP won one seat, and the remaining seat was won by an independent, who later formed the party Kerala Janapaksham (Secular).