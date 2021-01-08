Laxmi Ratan Shukla takes break from politics to focus on sports, refuses to endorse re-election

After Amit Shah, CM Mamata Banerjee all set to hold road show in West Bengal's Bolpur today

Kolkata, Jan 08: Former West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla has refused to endorse the re-election of the TMC government in 2021.

Shukla, who resigned from his post on Tuesday, reckoned that Mamata Banerjee's chances of returning as CM depends on her track record in office.

He added, "My best wishes are with everyone". In another veiled dig at TMC, Shukla opined that he did not believe in countering violence with violence.

Addressing a media briefing, Shukla said, "I've done politics as honestly as I've played cricket. My identity as a cricketer is the most fundamental. For now, I will focus on sports. I will complete my term as MLA...Since I am going to take break from politics, question of joining a party doesn't arise."

Shukla had resigned from the post of state Minister-of-State, Department of Youth Services and Sports.

The former cricketer's resignation came days before the scheduled visit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda to the state on January 9.

In December last year, former Trinamool Congress heavyweight leader and transport minister Suvendu Adhikari had quit the party and the cabinet to join the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public rally in Midnapur.