  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lawyers Menaka Guruswamy, Arundhati Katju who overturned Article 377 reveal they're a couple

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 21: Lawyers Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, who argued against the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code in the Supreme Court, said that they are a couple.

    In an interview with CNN, the duo opened up about being in a relationship with each other. They further expressed that the 2018 win was not only a professional achievement, but also a personal win.

    Photo courtesy: Twitter/Arundhati Katju
    Photo courtesy: Twitter/Arundhati Katju

    Guruswamy said: "It is not nice to be a 'criminal' who has to go back to court as a lawyer to argue other cases."

    19 yr old jailed for life for unnatural sex & killing minor as a juvenile

    Guruswamy and Katju got international acclaim after the historic judgement in 2018. They featured in the Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people for 2019.

    Arundhati Katju is the niece of former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju and Menaka Guruswamy is the daughter of Mohan Guruswamy, renowned political thinker and adviser to late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    Guruswamy and Katju had also argued the case in 2013 when the Supreme Court upheld the criminalisation of Section 377. This was after it was decriminalised by Delhi High Court in 2009.

    A year ago, a five-judge panel of the Supreme Court struck down the law, making it possible for people like Dutee Chand - national sports champion, to come out and talk about their sexual orientation without the fear of being 'punished' for it.

    More INDIAN PENAL CODE News

    Read more about:

    indian penal code supreme court couple lawyers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue