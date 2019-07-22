Lawyers Menaka Guruswamy, Arundhati Katju who overturned Article 377 reveal they're a couple

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 21: Lawyers Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, who argued against the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code in the Supreme Court, said that they are a couple.

In an interview with CNN, the duo opened up about being in a relationship with each other. They further expressed that the 2018 win was not only a professional achievement, but also a personal win.

Guruswamy said: "It is not nice to be a 'criminal' who has to go back to court as a lawyer to argue other cases."

Guruswamy and Katju got international acclaim after the historic judgement in 2018. They featured in the Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people for 2019.

Arundhati Katju is the niece of former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju and Menaka Guruswamy is the daughter of Mohan Guruswamy, renowned political thinker and adviser to late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Guruswamy and Katju had also argued the case in 2013 when the Supreme Court upheld the criminalisation of Section 377. This was after it was decriminalised by Delhi High Court in 2009.

A year ago, a five-judge panel of the Supreme Court struck down the law, making it possible for people like Dutee Chand - national sports champion, to come out and talk about their sexual orientation without the fear of being 'punished' for it.