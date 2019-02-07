  • search
    Lawyer Mathew Nethumpara seeks rehearing in Sabarimala case

    New Delhi, Feb 07: Lawyer Mathew Nethumpara appearing for National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA) on Thursday has mentioned before the Supreme Court seeking rehearing in the Sabarimala case, as Lord Ayyappa devotees were not heard.

    The apex court has asked the advocate Lawyer Mathew Nedumpara, appearing for National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA) to file written submissions and if required the court could grant him an oral hearing.

    Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court reserved verdict on a batch of petitions seeking review of its September 28, 2018 judgement that allowed women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

    A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard submissions on behalf of parties including the Kerala government, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), Nair Service Society and others and said that it would pronounce its order as to whether to review the judgment or not.

    The apex court was seized of as many as 64 petitions including review plea.

    Kerala government, TDB and two women who had entered the shrine opposed the review petitions, including those filed by Nair Service Society.

