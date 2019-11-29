Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 held

India

oi-Deepika S

Ranchi, Nov 29: A 25-year-old law student, who was abducted on gun point from ring road in Ranchi was allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men. Following which the police have arrested 12 persons accused of rape.

The victim has filed a complaint with Kanke police station and an FIR was registered under Sections 376 D (gang rape), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3(2)(Va) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

As per the FIR, the incident happened at around 5.30 pm on November 26 when she was with a friend at Sangrampur area in the city outskirts.

Rajasthan woman given triple talaq by husband, gangraped by in-laws hours later

Sadhvi Pragya: Was called a terrorist by an MP without evidence|OneIndia News

Two motorcycle-borne men accosted them and abducted the victim at gunpoint after overpowering her friends, news agency PTI reported quoting a police statement.

The incident took place barely 4km from her law college campus and 10 km from the chief minister's official residence.