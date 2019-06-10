Law and order situation in WB bad, but does not warrant President's rule: Yechury

By Vishal S

New Delhi, June 10: Amid speculations over the President's Rule in West Bengal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury agreed that the law and order situation in West Bengal is bad, adding,"but it does not mean that President's rule is imposed in the state."

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday said he has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in the state, where post poll violence has claimed nearly a dozen life so far. The governor's visit to the national capital came amidst a verbal war between the Centre and the West Bengal government on the issue of post-poll violence in the state.

"In principle, we have always been against the President's rule. The law and order situation in Bengal is bad but it does not mean that President's rule is imposed in the state," Yechury said.

Yechury said the ground report should be known to get an understanding of what is happening there.

On Sunday, in an advisory, the Home Ministry had expressed "deep concern" over continuing violence in West Bengal, saying the "unabated violence" even after the Lok Sabha polls appears to be a failure on part of the state government.

The TMC termed the Centre's advisory a conspiracy against its dispensation. The state government has also shot back a letter to the Home Ministry saying the situation was "under control", and there was no failure on the part of its law enforcement agencies. The West Bengal government said there were a few "stray post-poll clashes" in West Bengal and the the situation in the state was "under control".

Three people were killed in clashes between the workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the state's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs