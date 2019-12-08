Law and order has broken down, Modi is 'mute', says Cong as crimes against women continues

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 08: The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in various parts of the country, alleging that rule of law has broken down but the PM is "mute" and has not said a word on it. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi.

"Unnao, Etawah, Hyderabad, Palwal-Faridabad, the horror continues! Rape victims cry out for justice as soul of India hurts!" Surjewala said in a tweet. "Criminals roam free as rule of law breaks down! But 'Modiji' is 'mute'...No remorse, No outrage, Not a word. And no one will question the PM? Why? he asked in a tweet.

Citing the increasing number of rape cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the 'rape capital' of the world.

The last rites of the rape victim who died of burn injuries in a Delhi hospital will be performed in her native village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Saturday. Heavy police arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with the court case filed by her. The postmortem of the Unnao rape victim showed that she died of extensive burn injuries, a senior doctor at the Safdarjung hospital told PTI.