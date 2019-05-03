  • search
    Latheef Tiger killed: The entire Burhan Wani stands eliminated

    Srinagar, May 03: An image with 11 terrorists including Burhan Wani had gone very viral. One of them was arrested and today the last member part of that group has been killed.

    In an encounter the security forces killed Latheef Tiger, who was part of the Wani led Hizbul Mujahideen.

    Wani's gang had in all 11 members. It began with the killing Wani in an encounter in 2015. While one of the members was arrested the rest were eliminated, the last one being today.

    Why is the government unable to stop the grand terrorist funerals in Kashmir

    When Burhan took over as the commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, he had formed a gang of 11 including himself. Out of the 11, Tariq Pandit had surrendered. The rest of them have been killed in different encounters by the security forces.

    In 2017 the forces killed a key member of this gang Yasin Yattoo. Ghaznavi, 41, was the operational chief of the outfit in Kashmir and was one of the longest surviving militants in the Valley and had successfully mobilized the Hizbul cadres after the killing of Burhan Wani.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:11 [IST]
