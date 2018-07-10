Latha Rajinikanth to face trial for fraud in Rs 6.2 crore non-payment case: SC

New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court has set aside an order of the Karnataka High Court which had ordered quashing of proceedings against Latha Rajinikanth. The court observed that it was a fit case for commencement of trial.

It may be recalled that last week the SC had pulled the wife of actor, Rajanikanth for not complying with an undertaking to pay Rs 6.2 crore owned to a movie distribution company for the post-production work of Tamil film Kochadaiyaan.

The court had said that the case was kept pending solely on the belief that the amount due would be paid.

The court had earlier said that, Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd., a company in which Latha is a director - does not pay the dues to Ad-Bureau Advertising Pvt. Ltd. within three months, then Latha would have to pay the amount as per her undertaking.