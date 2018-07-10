  • search

Latha Rajinikanth to face trial for fraud in Rs 6.2 crore non-payment case: SC

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court has set aside an order of the Karnataka High Court which had ordered quashing of proceedings against Latha Rajinikanth. The court observed that it was a fit case for commencement of trial.

    Latha Rajinikanth to face trial for fraud in Rs 6.2 crore non-payment case: SC

    It may be recalled that last week the SC had pulled the wife of actor, Rajanikanth for not complying with an undertaking to pay Rs 6.2 crore owned to a movie distribution company for the post-production work of Tamil film Kochadaiyaan.

    The court had said that the case was kept pending solely on the belief that the amount due would be paid.

    The court had earlier said that, Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd., a company in which Latha is a director - does not pay the dues to Ad-Bureau Advertising Pvt. Ltd. within three months, then Latha would have to pay the amount as per her undertaking.

    For Breaking News and Instant Updates
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed

    Read more about:

    rajinikanth latha rajinikanth supreme court karnataka high court

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 16:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue