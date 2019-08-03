Latest on Kashmir situation: Mehbooba urges all parties to come together

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Srinagar, Aug 03: Tension gripped Jammu and Kashmir following the curtailment of Amarnath Yatra and deployment of 10,000 troops dispatched the week before.

Hectic political activities are happening in the state. While there have been speculations that Article 35A and Article 370 could be removed, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has maintained that political parties are creating unnecessary panic in the valley. Malik yesterday said security was beefed up as precautionary measure.

Here are latest Kashmir related developments:

"It is normal. Only rumour mongering is going on. It's a very routine thing here. If you sneeze at Lal Chowk, it becomes an explosion when it comes here. Unnecessary panic is being created by vested interests, specially some political parties," said Satya Pal Malik.

"Workers of all political parties should come together so that a message can be given to Centre that they can't toy with Jammu and Kashmir's special position.Recent developments in Jamme and Kashmir have created fear among people and it is unfortunate that Centre is not issuing a clear statement," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said.

"The advisory that was issued by Home Ministry yesterday is worrisome and people of the entire nation as well as of Jammu and Kashmir are scared. No govt has ever asked tourists to go back. Such thing has never happened," 'Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress said.

" It is our responsibility to see safety of pilgrims and tourists. Lot of terrorists are sitting across the Line to cross here and most of them are suicide bombers. If something happens, that will have repercussions all over country. We wanted to avoid that," Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.

This is what happened earlier:

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Omar Adbullah said that the Governor Satya Pal Malik has assured them that the Article 35A won't be touched. Panic has gripped Jammu and Kashmir as speculations grew in the Valley about some possible major decisions regarding the state's special status.

"We have no idea what is happening. So a delegation in which I was there too met the governor and we asked him why this is happening. We also asked him about rumours of Article 35A and Article 370 being removed... to which he assured that no such thing is happening," Omar Abdullah said after the meeting.

"Governor is not the final word on Jammu and Kashmir. The final word on J&K is the Government of India.Therefore, more than what Governor tells us publicly, I definitely would like to hear from Govt of India publicly that there is nothing people have to worry about," he said.

"On Monday, when Parliament starts functioning, Centre should give a statement on what was the need for the order to end yatra and evacuate tourists. We want to hear it from the Parliament that there is no need for people to be afraid," he added.

Abdullah's meeting with the governor comes a day after an unprecedented advisory was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir state government, asking Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to "immediately" cut short their stay in the Kashmir Valley and leave the state.